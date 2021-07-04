Highlights: Scrappers blanked by Black Bears

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers opened up their five-game homestand Sunday with a 1-0 loss to the West Virginia Black Bears.

Tucker Mitchell recorded the sole RBI for the Black Bears.

The Scrappers sent four different pitchers to the mound. Together, they allowed just five hits and struck out ten batters.

Lane Flamm allowed three hits and struck out eight batters in six innings in the victory.

The Scrappers fall to 18-15 on the season, while the Black Bears improve to 20-9.

The Scrappers face off against the Black Bears once again on Monday at Eastwood Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.