Highlights: Salem’s dream season ends in extra innings

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem baseball team ended their season with a 4-1 loss to Akron Hoban in eight innings in the Division II Regional Finals on Saturday.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the championship game.

Salem started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Freshman Carson Rhodes had an RBI double scoring Nick Coletta to give the Quakers a 1-0 lead.

Hoban would counter in the fourth with an RBI single from Caleb Kepler.

The score remain tied through seven innings of play. Hoban scored three runs in the top of the eighth to clinch the victory.

Hoban pitcher Shawn Parnell went six innings. He struck out 10 and gave up just four hits in the victory.

Salem finishes the season with an overall record of 27-4, the best mark in school history.