Highlights: Salem product throws for two scores in Youngstown State loss to #13 South Dakota State

Salem product Mitch Davidson throws for two scores in Youngstown State loss to #13 South Dakota State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team dropped their second straight conference game on Saturday as the Penguins fell to #13 South Dakota State 47-16.

The Jackrabbits held the Penguins to just three points in the first half.

Quarterback Joe Craycraft, who was starting for the injured Demetric Crenshaw, left the game with an apparent injury in the third quarter.

Salem product Mitch Davidson replaced Craycraft and threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of Davidson’s touchdowns were to Bryce Oliver.

With the loss, YSU falls to 2-5 and 1-4 in the MVFC.