Highlights: Salem overcomes double-digit deficit to rally past East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem boys basketball team overcame a double-digit, second-half deficit to get the win over rival East Liverpool 66-64 Thursday night.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

East Liverpool led by just two points at the half but outscored Salem 23-11 in the third quarter to take a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But Salem would respond in the fourth quarter, going on a 26-10 run in the final eight minutes to rally for the win.

Hunter Griffith was one of four Quakers in double figures with 14 points while Drew Weir had 12, Brock Young had 11 and Cade Rohm added 10.

For East Liverpool, Cole Dailey had a game-high 21 points while Zavea Green had 16 and Preston Kerr added 11.