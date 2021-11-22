Highlights: Salem outlasts Howland in season opener

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team started the 2021-2022 season with a road win, topping Howland 50-47 Monday night.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Quakers outscored the Tigers 14-6 in the 4th quarter to get the win.

Rylee Hutton led Salem with 17 points with three triples while Abby Perry added 11 in the win.

For the Tigers, Alyssa Pompelia had a team-high 16 points with Jamie DeSalvo had 13.

Salem improves to 1-0 on the year while Howland falls to 0-2.