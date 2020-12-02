Highlights: Rothwell leads Springfield past Salem in season opener

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield topped Salem 59-47 in boys’ high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

Junior Alex Rothwell led all scorers with a game-high 24 points in the win for the Tigers. RJ Smith added 16 points for Springfield. Junior Beau Brungard chipped in with 8 points in the victory.

Drew Weir led the Quakers with 21 points on the night. Brock Young also reached double-figures, finishing with 10 points for Salem.

Springfield opens the season at 1-0. Meanwhile, Salem drops to 1-1 overall on the campaign.