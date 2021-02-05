HIGHLIGHTS: Ridge’s Governor hits milestone in loss to McDonald

Austin Governor entered the 1,000 point club on Friday but McDonald got the last laugh with the win

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team continued their perfect season Friday night as they topped rival Mineral Ridge 69-54.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Blue Devils outscored the Rams 18-6 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Mineral Ridge senior Austin Governor entered the game just four points shy of 1,000 for his career.

After being held to just 3 points in the first half, Governor hit a three just minutes into the 3rd quarter to hit the milestone mark.

He finished with 19 points on the night while Triston Weiss had a game-high 24 points.

For McDonald, Jake Portolese had a team-high 21 points while Eli Street had 19 and Miles Culp added 12.

The Blue Devils move to 15-0 on the season.