Highlights: Richmond Heights rolls past Bristol at regionals

Richmond Heights rolled past Bristol 77-37 in the Division IV Regional Semifinals

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Richmond Heights outscored Bristol 28-5 in the first quarter and never looked back in a 77-37 win in the Division IV Regional Semifinals Tuesday night at Akron Firestone High School.

Josiah Harris led Richmond Heights with 22 points. Lorenzo Nettles tallied 21 points in the win.

Mikey Burbach led Bristol with 14 in the setback.

Bristol’s season comes to and end with a record of 13-4.

Richmond Heights improves to 16-4 overall on the season. The Spartans advance to face Warren JFK in the Division IV Regional Final this Friday at 7 p.m. at Akron Firestone High School.