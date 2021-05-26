Highlights: Rhodes leads Salem to first district title since 1999

Lane Rhodes gave up just one run and struck out six in the victory

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior Lane Rhodes threw seven solid innings against Chardon Wednesday night, helping Salem clinch the Division II District Championship with a 4-1 win over the Hilltoppers.

Chardon’s mistakes led to an early deficit. Salem scored twice in the first inning on a passed ball and walked-in run.

In the sixth inning, the Quakers added a couple of insurance runs, starting with an RBI triple from Corey Riesen.

The Quakers improve to 26-3 on the season and win their first district title since 1999.