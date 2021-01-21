Highlights: Reardon & Hook combine for 55 as Brookfield edges Liberty to improve to 8-1

Audrey Reardon and Sophie Hook carried the Warriors down the stretch in a 71-66 win over the Leopards

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield girls basketball team used a strong fourth-quarter rally to edge Liberty, 71-66 Thursday night in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action at Brookfield High School.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from Thursday’s game.

Sophomore Sophie Hook poured in a team-high 30 points, while junior Audrey Reardon had 25 for the Warriors. They also combined for nine three-pointers.

Liberty was led by Aaliyah Foster with a game-high 32 points and Demi Watson added 15. In years past, the Leopards have dominated this matchup, but the Warriors have turned things around.

“It definitely boosts our confidence because last year, I remember the first time they played us here, they beat us by 60,” Hook said. “So each time we came out and played them we really wanted to beat them and give it back to them. It feels very good but now we put a target on our back so that other teams are going to try and hunt us and be the ones on top.”

With the win, Brookfield improves to 8-1 on the season, while Liberty drops to 4-4 overall.

“It gives us a lot of confidence because last year, we came in to all these teams thinking we had no chance,” Reardon said. “Now, we’re beating all the teams that killed us last year so I think we’re going to go really far this year.”