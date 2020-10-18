Highlights: Poland overcomes 21-point deficit to top Salem

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rallied past Salem, 24-21 in the second round of the OHSAA playoffs Saturday night.
The Quakers took a 21-0 lead in the first half on three Jackson Johnson touchdown passes.
He finished with 263 yards, completing 20-33 passes in the loss. He added 50 rushing yards for the Quakers.
Jack Fulton’s four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference, giving Poland its’ first lead of the game.
Fulton led the Bulldogs on the ground with 124 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Mrakovich rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Christian Colosimo got the Bulldogs on the board with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Centofanti in the second quarter.
Colosimo later added a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, along with 55 rushing yards.
Poland improves to 6-1 on the season, and advances to face Chagrin Falls in the Regional Quarterfinals next Saturday at 7 p.m.
Salem drops to 4-4 on the campaign.