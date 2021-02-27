Highlights: Poland outlasts Marlington in District thriller

Poland advances to play in the Regional Semifinals on Tuesday night

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped Marlington in a 40-38 thriller to win the Division II District Championship on Saturday night.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game. The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the full game here

Poland, under Head Coach Nick Blanch, has now won two of the last three District titles.

Jackie Grisdale was named Player of the Game, leading all scorers with 16 points, while Morgan Kluchar added 10 points. Mary Brant chipped in with 9.

Elizabeth Mason led the Lady Dukes with 15 points. Chelsea Evanich tallied 11 in the setback.

After being behind at halftime, Poland would take a one-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Marlington had a chance to win with less than 10 seconds to go in the game, but a three-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.

Poland, which improves to 22-2 on the season, advances to face Perry in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday at Barberton High School. Tip-off scheduled for 8:15 p.m.