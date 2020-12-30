Highlights: Poland boys take down Canfield again thanks to 4th-quarter surge

The Bulldogs used a fourth-quarter rally to fend off rival Canfield, 70-62 Tuesday on the road

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat rival Canfield, 70-62 Tuesday in the Battle of 224 at Canfield High School.

The game was tied at 30 at halftime, but the Cardinals took a 50-45 lead heading to the final frame. That’s when the Bulldogs applied their pressure and ran away with an eight-point road victory.

The two teams met less than a month ago in Poland, with the Bulldogs coming out with a five-point victory.

With the win, Poland beats their rival for the second time in 25 days, as the Bulldogs improve to 5-1 overall.