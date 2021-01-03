Highlights: Poland boys keep rolling with convincing win over LaBrae

Christian Colosimo led the charge with 17 points, as the Bulldogs improve to 6-1

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team defeated LaBrae, 58-35 Saturday at Labrae High School.

It was just the second game of the season for the Vikings, with all Trumbull county sports taking a pause in December due to the pandemic.

Christian Colosimo led the charge for Poland with 17 points, while Ross Dedo had 13.

LaBrae (1-1) was led by Connor Meyer with 15 points and Tre’Von Drake added 10.

With the win, Poland improves to 6-1 on the season.

Watch the video above for complete highlights of the game.

