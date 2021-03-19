Highlights: Plunk throws for 7 touchdowns in Mount Union’s home opener

Watch the video to see highlights from the Purple Raider's win over John Carroll

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk threw for 521 yards and seven touchdowns in the Purple Raider’s 52-27 win over John Carroll Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Mount Union’s home opener.

Junior wideout Wayne Ruby Jr. caught four touchdowns and finished the game with 16 receptions for 182 yards. Senior wide receiver Derrick Harvey Jr added 149 yards receiving in the win.

Friday’s victory marked the fourth straight win over John Carroll. The Purple Raiders hold a 35-3-2 advantage in 40 all-time meetings with the Blue Streaks.

Mount Union will now have two weeks to prepare for their next opponent. The Purple Raiders will host Marietta on Friday, April 2.