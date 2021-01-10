HIGHLIGHTS: Phantoms win streak snapped with loss to first place Steel

Youngstown would score first but watched the Steel score three straight and take the win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms had their two-game win streak snapped Sunday as they fell to the Chicago Steel 4-2 at the Covelli Centre.

Both teams were playing in their third game in as many days.

Youngstown took advantage of tired legs early as Georgii Merkulov redirected a shot from the point and into the net to make it 1-0 Phantoms.

The Steel answered last in the first period when Matt Coronato scored his 17th of the season to make it 1-1.

Chicago would take the lead in the second period when Lukas Gustafsson scored his first of the season to give the Steel a 2-1 lead.

They would add another in the third period as Josh Doan scored his 10th of the year to make it 3-1.

The Phantoms would make it close late as Jack Malone would pull Youngstown to within one.

But Chicago would put it out of reach with an empty net goal with 32 seconds to go in the game.

The Phantoms return to action Thursday as they travel to face Muskegon.