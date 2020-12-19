HIGHLIGHTS: Phantoms losing streak hits four, drop series opener to Green Bay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms have dropped fourth-straight games after they fell to Green Bay 4-1 Friday night at the Covelli Centre.
Watch the video above for the highlights.
Head coach Brad Patterson entered the game just one win shy of tying the team’s all-time wins mark.
Youngstown fell behind in the first period when Ryan Kirwan scored on the power play to make it 1-0.
Green Bay would double their lead in the second period on a Jarod Crespo goal.
The Phantoms would finally get on the board in the 3rd period when Georgii Merkulov scored his 6th goal of the season to make it 2-1.
But the Gamblers would answer right back when Ryan Greene gave Green Bay their two-goal lead back late in the period.
They would add an empty netter by Jackson Kunz which rounded out the scoring.
The two teams are back in action Saturday for a 7:05PM puck drop.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Struthers Wildcats remain perfect on the season with a dominating performance
- HIGHLIGHTS: Fourth quarter rally springs Boardman past Cardinal Mooney
- Woman walking on road in Mercer County struck, killed
- With a week before Christmas left, last-minute shoppers rush to Eastwood Mall
- Highlights: Ursuline’s Shannon leads Irish past Fitch on senior night