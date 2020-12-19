HIGHLIGHTS: Phantoms losing streak hits four, drop series opener to Green Bay

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - The Struthers Wildcats remained perfect on the season with a convincing 40-point victory over the East Liverpool Potters Friday night at the Struthers Fieldhouse. The win improves the Wildcats to 4-0 on the season.

“This was extremely big,” Wildcats senior guard Aidan Slocum remarked. “Every win is a great victory for us. We played well as a team tonight. It was a great challenge for us because they are a good team.”

The Potters were playing for the first time this season as they have endured numerous cancellations this season. They now have a 0-1 record.

“We haven’t had a scrimmage since November 5th so we’re looking at close to forty days being off without film to see what is going on. Playing against the same guys for forty days. We weren’t ready, I didn’t have them ready. But we are not going to panic. We still have a good basketball club and we are young. For some of these guys, this is their first-ever varsity experience,” Potters coach Nate Conley explained.

“I’ll be honest, this game means a lot to me. East Liverpool is a tremendous program, and they were in their district championship game last year. Unfortunately for them, they have had five cancellations. That team is going to be really good by the end of the year. They are well-coached and they have talent. They just have to figure it out and they haven’t had enough time to do it,” Wildcats coach Michael Wernicki said.

The Wildcats would put six players in double digits as they took control of the game midway through the first quarter and never looked back. Aidan Slocum led the Cats with 18, while Brandon Washington added 15, Trey Metzka 13, Luke Barker 12, Ronnie Leonard 11, and Keaton Kimble with 10. They would also outrebound the Potters by a 2-1 margin.

“There were two emphases that we had going into the game,” Wernicki said. "It was handling pressure and rebounding the basketball. I think we did a good job early which allowed us to get out of the gate.”

Slocum added, “Coach preaches all the time to box out and hustle for every board. Then we are going to push it after because that is our style. We like to push the ball ahead for any chance we can get a fast break.”

After the Potters held the Wildcats close early at 9-4, the Cats exploded with a 19-0 run to close the first quarter, holding a 28-4 lead at the close of the frame. They continued to pull away from the Potters in the second period as they held a 31-point, 46-15 lead at intermission.

The Potters were able to generate more offense in the second half, but the Wildcats were still having success themselves as they held a 74-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Potters could take a positive out of the game by outscoring the Cats 16-14 to reach the final 40-point margin.

The Potters do not play again until Tuesday, December 29th when they play at Beaver Local. The Wildcats will not play again until Monday, December 28 at Perry.