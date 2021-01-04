HIGHLIGHTS: Phantoms fall again, lose sixth-straight game

The Phantoms blew a 3-2 lead in the second period against Team USA on Sunday afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In their first game of 2021, the Youngstown Phantoms fell to Team USA U18’s 5-2 at the Covelli Centre Sunday evening.

The Phantoms fell behind in the first period after a goal from Ryan St. Louis.

Youngstown would battle back in the second period after goals from Bennett Zmolek and Ben Schoen gave the Phantoms a 2-1 lead.

But Team USA would score the next two goals to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

The U’18s would put the game out of reach with goals by Red Savage and Luke Hughes in the final frame.

The Phantoms have lost six-straight games.