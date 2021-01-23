HIGHLIGHTS: Phantoms end losing streak, hand first place Steel their fourth loss

The Phantoms scored four-straight goals to take the lead and never looked back in the win over Chicago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday as they topped the Chicago Steel 5-2 at the Covelli Centre.

The loss is just the Steel’s fourth regulation loss of the season.

Youngstown opened the scoring in the first period when Reilly Funk deflected a shot from the point into the net to make it 1-0.

But the lead wouldn’t last long as Matt Coronato scored on the power play, his 18th goal of the year to make it 1-1.

Chicago would take the lead in the second period when Erik Middendorf scored his 17th of the year to make it 2-1.

But Youngstown would score the next four-straight goals and never looked back.

Georgii Merkulov, Winter Wallace, Yusaku Ando and Cole Burtch all found the net for the Phantoms.

The Phantoms improve to 5-12-0-1 on the year.