Highlights: Phantoms defeat Team USA U17s to close out season

Youngstown finishes the season with an 11-30-5-2 record

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms downed Team USA’s U17 squad 3-1 Saturday night at the Covelli Centre to close out the 2020-2021 season.

Kenta Isogai found a wide-open Sergei Kuznetsov in front to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead just under five minutes into the opening period.

Jack Malone scored a wrap-around goal 13:29 into the first to make it 2-0.

Jaden Grant tacked on a powerplay goal just 33 seconds into the second period.

Team USA’s Jimmy Snuggerud tallied a short-handed goal 13:32 into the final frame to cut the Phantoms lead to two.

Mattias Sholl stopped 37 of 38 shots in the win.

