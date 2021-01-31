HIGHLIGHTS: Phantoms blow 3-0 lead in loss to Team USA

Liam Gilmartin scored the tying and game-winning goal for Team USA Sunday against the Phantoms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms had a 3-0 lead in the second period but watched it slip away against Team USA, falling 4-3 in overtime.

The Phantoms would score the first goal of the game just over eight minutes into the first period when Sergei Kuznetsov scored his first of the season to make it 1-0.

Just two minutes later, Jack Malone would double the Phantoms lead to 2-0 when he scored his third of the year.

Youngstown would add another just over 8 minutes into the second period when Jack Silich scored an unassisted goal to make it 3-0.

But that is when the game took a turn, Team USA scoring three times in less than a four-minute span to tie the game at 3-3.

The next goal wouldn’t come until overtime when Liam Gilmartin scored the game-winning goal to give Team USA the 4-3 win.

It was Gilmartin’s second goal of the night.