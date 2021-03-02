Highlights: Perry ends Poland’s postseason run in regional semifinals

Mary Brant led the Bulldogs with a team-high six points in the setback

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Perry topped Poland 43-23 in the Division II Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals Tuesday night at Barberton High School.

Mary Brant led the Bulldogs with a team-high six points in the setback. Connie Cougras and Katie McDonald added four points apiece in the setback for the Bulldogs.

Jackie Grisdale finished with just two points for Poland.

Poland’s season comes to an end with a record of 22-3.

Perry advances to face Laurel in the Division II Regional Final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Barberton High School.