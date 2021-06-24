Highlights: Pennsylvania rallied past Ohio in 42nd Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Pennsylvania rallied past Ohio 20-17 in the the 42nd Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic on Thursday night at Patterson Field in East Liverpool.

Moon’s Dawson Snyder came up with a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:33 left in the game to seal the deal.

The game was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pennsylvania opened the scoring in the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run by Josh Hathaway, giving PA a 7-0 lead.

Later in the second quarter, West Branch’s Brock Hillyer connected with Springfield’s Austin Tindell on an 8-2 yard touchdown pass which tied the game at 7-7.

Springfield Kicker Clay Medvec gave Ohio the lead with a 42-yard field goal.

Ohio led 10-7 at halftime.

Pennsylvania recaptured the lead in the third quarter. Aden Almashyhit Elias Bishop on a 34-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked, but PA still held a 13-10 lead.

Ohio took a 17-13 lead on Garrett Dozier’s 15-yard touchdown run with 5:44 left in the contest.