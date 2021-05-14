Highlights: Penguins suffer first loss in tournament play

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU softball team fell short in the Horizon League Tournament winners brackets with a 5-4 loss to UIC Friday afternoon.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Flames started the scoring in the first inning. Tara McElligott hit a two-run homerun to give UIC a 2-0 lead.

YSU’s Nikki Saibene hit a solo homerun in the second inning to cut the lead in half.

Penguins’ junior Elle Buffenbarger pitched all seven innings and gave up five hits and four earned runs in the loss. YSU also committed three errors.

YSU can still advance to Saturday’s championship game. The Penguins play Oakland in the loser’s bracket at 3 p.m.