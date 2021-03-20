Highlights: Penguins earn first win of the Doug Phillips era

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team picked up their first win of the season with a 28-10 victory over South Dakota Saturday afternoon.

The win also marks the first for Doug Phillips as head coach of the Penguins.

Youngstown State started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mark Waid to Christian Turner in the first quarter. The Penguins took an 8-0 advantage and led the rest of the game.

Freshman quarterback Mark Waid finished with 158 total yards, one touchdown passing and another rushing.

Junior tailback Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for over 100 yards for the third straight game. McLaughlin finished with 28 carries for 166 yards.

South Dakota, which hung 56 points on the Penguins last season, managed just 226 total yards and 10 points.

The Penguins return to action next Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium. They host North Dakota at noon in the final home game of the spring season.