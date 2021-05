The Penguins improve to 21-15 in conference play

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – After falling to Purdue Fort Wayne 3-1 in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, the YSU baseball team secured a 7-5 victory in game two to clinch the series win.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Penguins Glen Blaze went 3-3 and finished with two RBIs. Jeff Wehler recorded one RBI.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jack Lang and Aaron Chapman each tallied one RBI in the loss.

Youngstown State improves to 26-21 and 21-15 in conference play.