HIGHLIGHTS: Pelini leads Cardinal Mooney to big win over Warren Harding

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys basketball team grabbed their 8th win of the season Tuesday night as the Cardinals topped Warren Harding 60-50.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game between Mooney and the Raiders.

The Cardinals soared out of the gates, going on a 12-2 run to start the game.

But Harding would start hitting three’s against the 2-3 zone of Mooney, battling back to take the lead in the 2nd quarter, leading 34-33 at halftime.

Mooney would respond in the second half, outscoring the Raiders 13-6 in the frame, taking the lead and not looking back.

Mike Pelini led the way for the Cardinals with 27 points.

For Harding, Dom Foster had 11 points.

Mooney improves to 8-1 on the season while Harding falls to 0-1.

