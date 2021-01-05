HIGHLIGHTS: Pelini leads Cardinal Mooney to big win over Warren Harding

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys basketball team grabbed their 8th win of the season Tuesday night as the Cardinals topped Warren Harding 60-50.
Watch the video above for highlights of the game between Mooney and the Raiders.
The Cardinals soared out of the gates, going on a 12-2 run to start the game.
But Harding would start hitting three’s against the 2-3 zone of Mooney, battling back to take the lead in the 2nd quarter, leading 34-33 at halftime.
Mooney would respond in the second half, outscoring the Raiders 13-6 in the frame, taking the lead and not looking back.
Mike Pelini led the way for the Cardinals with 27 points.
For Harding, Dom Foster had 11 points.
Mooney improves to 8-1 on the season while Harding falls to 0-1.
