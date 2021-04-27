Highlights: Pancake lifts South Range over Struthers

Trey Pancake finished with three hits and four RBIs

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range downed Struthers 12-2 Tuesday night at Cene Park.

Raiders pitcher/catcher Trey Pancake went 3-for-5 and tallied four RBIs. The Ohio State commit also pitched for two innings in relief, allowing zero runs and striking out three batters.

Michael Perry finished with three RBIs for South Range.

Billy Skripac picked up the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven in five innings.

Drew Day and Carson Patterson each recorded one RBI for Struthers in the loss.

