GATES MILLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior Michael Palmer found the end zone four times to lead the Indians to a 49-26 win over Gilmour Academy Saturday in the first round of the playoffs.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Indians were up 42-12 at halftime.

Girard quarterback Nic Bengala accounted for three scores in the victory.

Indians advance to the Division IV regional quarterfinal Nov. 5 against Perry.