Highlights: Overtime thriller sends Poland to district championship game

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A three-point buzzer-beater by freshman Mary Brant helped Poland force overtime and eventually knock off #11 seeded West Geauga, 78-67, in the district semifinals Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see early highlights from tonight’s game.

Poland will advance to the Division II District Championship game on Saturday. The Bulldogs will host #3 seed Marlington at 7 p.m.

Marlington advances after a 58-53 win over West Branch, the defending regional champions, Wednesday night.