Highlights: Osborne’s 2-hitter leads Hickory to first state tournament win in 13 years

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory senior Nick Osborne threw a complete game two-hitter in the Hornets’ 4-2 victory over McGuffey Monday afternoon.

Hickory fell behind in the first inning. Two runs scored on an RBI single by Logan Seibert gave the Highlanders a 2-0 lead.

The Hornets rallied in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, junior Joey Fazzone knocked in two runs with a stand-up triple.

Hickory took the lead shortly after when a balk was called on McGuffey’s pitcher, giving the Hornets a 3-2 advantage.

The Hornets, who have won three consecutive District Ten titles, earned their first win in the state tournament since 2008. Hickory improves to 18-4 on the season and will advance to the state quarterfinals on Thursday.

Hickory will play the winner of Central and South Park.