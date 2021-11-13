Highlights: North Dakota State rolls over YSU in home finale

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team closed out the home portion of their schedule with a 49-17 loss to North Dakota State on Saturday.

The Bison scored on their opening drive, when junior fullback Hunter Luepke ran 49-yards for a touchdown.

North Dakota State increased their lead to 14-0 in the 2nd quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from TaMerik Williams.

The Penguins started their scoring with a 44-yard field from Colt McFadden. The Bison closed out the first half with a 71-yard touchdown pass from Cam Miller to Christian Watson.

In the 3rd quarter, TaMerik Williams added a 50-yard touchdown run, followed by a 1-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Noah Gindorff to extend the Bison lead to 35-3.

Youngstown State found the endzone later in the 3rd, when Mitch Davidson connected with Bryce Oliver on a 2-yard touchdown. The two would score again in the 4th quarter on another 2-yard score.

The Penguins were trailing 35-17 before North Dakota State’s Jalen Bussey ripped off a 61-yard touchdown, followed by a 84-yard run by TK Marshall in the 4th quarter.

The Bison amassed 623 yards of total offense, and rushed for 454 yards on the day.

Youngstown State falls to (2-7) overall. The Penguins will wrap up the season next week at Southern Illinois.