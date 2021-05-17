Highlights: North Canton Hoover ends Boardman’s tournament run

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – North Canton Hoover topped Boardman 7-1 in the Division I Softball District Semifinals on Monday evening at Austintown Fitch High School.

With the win, the Vikings advance to face top-seeded Austintown Fitch in the Division I District Final. The game will be played Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Austintown Fitch High School.

North Canton Hoover improves to 21-6 overall on the season.

With the loss, Boardman’s tournament run comes to an end. The Spartans drop to 18-10 overall on the campaign.