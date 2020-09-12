HIGHLIGHTS: Niles vs. South Range

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders shows their power on Friday night as they took on the Niles Red Dragons. South Range’s defense held Niles to just 7 points on the night, while their offense dominated. The Raiders roll in this one 35-7.

South Ranges remains unbeaten, moving to 3-0 on the season. Niles falls to 1-2.

