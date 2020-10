Niles topped Girard 28-14 Friday night in week six of the high school football regular season.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles topped Girard 28-14 Friday night in week six of the high school football regular season.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Red Dragons and Indians.

With the win, Niles improves to 4-2 on the season. Girard drops to 2-4.

Niles will host Ravenna next week in round one of the playoffs. Girard will host Woodridge.