NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview defeated Newton Falls 20-14 Friday night in a Mahoning Valley Conference – Gray Tier matchup.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Newton Falls (3-4) will host Garfield next week. Crestview (3-4) will visit Champion.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.



You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.