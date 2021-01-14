Highlights: Newton Falls girls dominate LaBrae; Tigers move to 2-2

The Tigers were led by Bree Hutson with a game-high 16 points in the win Thursday

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls girls used a complete team effort to rout LaBrae, 52-35 Thursday night at LaBrae High School in MVAC Grey action.

The Tigers used a rounded offensive attack with efficient passing around the Vikings zone defense. Newton Falls led 24-12 at halftime and never looked back. They also hit eight 3-pointers as a team.

Bree Hutson led all scorers with 16 points, while Madison Haidet added 11. Newton Falls improves to 2-2 on the season.

LaBrae drops to 5-3 overall. The Vikings were led by Jenna Reppart with 11 points and Laura McCoy had 10.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Thursday’s game.

