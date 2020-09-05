HIGHLIGHTS: NDCL vs. Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – NDCL (Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School) visited Canfield Friday night to take on the Cardinals.

Canfield controlled the matchup with two strong runs by Chris Sammarone, one for 47 yards in the first quarter, and a second one for 66 yards in the second quarter. Canfield was up 21-0 at halftime.

The Canfield Cardinals dominate 34-7 and move to 2-0 on the year.

