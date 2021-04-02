Highlights: Mount Union’s defense leads Purple Raiders to third spring win

Mount Union's defense allowed just 116 yards of offense in their win over Marietta Friday night

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mount Union football team got the best of Marietta Friday night with a 20-3 win at Mount Union Stadium.

The Purple Raiders fell behind early in the first quarter when the Pioneers converted a Logan Alward 36-yard field goal to make it 3-0.

But Mount Union responded on their next drive when Braxton Plunk found Jaden Manley for a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0.

The Purple Raiders’ defense would put the next points on the board with a safety in the second quarter to make it 8-3.

The score would stay that way until late in the third quarter when Plunk found Ulice Gillard III for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-3.

Plunk would add a third touchdown pass, this time to Wayne Ruby from 47 yards out to push the lead to 20-3.

Marietta earned just eight first downs on the night and gained 116 yards of total offense.

Mount Union moves to 3-0 in the spring season. The Purple Raiders were supposed to play Baldwin-Wallace next Friday but that has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at BW.

The Purple Raiders will finish the spring slate on April 16 for a division crossover game against a team to be determined.