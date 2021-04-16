Highlights: Mount Union rolls to OAC championship

The Purple Raiders racked up over 600 yards of total offense against Heidelberg

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union wrapped up the 2021 spring season with a 64-14 victory over Heidelberg Friday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Sophomore quarterback Braxton Plunk threw for 431 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns, including a 94-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Manley in the first quarter.

Junior wideout Wayne Ruby, Jr. caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Mount Union racked up over 600 yards of total offense in the victory.

The Purple Raiders finish the spring season at a perfect 4-0 and claim their fourth straight conference title and the 31st in program history.

Friday’s contest was the first Ohio Athletic Conference championship game since 1983.

Mount Union will open the 2021 fall season on Sept. 4. The Purple Raiders will take on Westminster College in New Wilmington.