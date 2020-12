Senior Katie Hough scored a game-high 18 points in a 45-37 win over the Spartans Saturday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney girls basketball defeated Boardman, 45-37 Saturday night at Boardman High School.

Mooney senior Katie Hough led all scorers with 18 points, setting the tone on both ends of the floor.

The Cardinals took control of the game early and led 20-15 at halftime. Gia Triveri and Emma Mills both had 10 points for the Spartans.

Cardinal Mooney (1-1) picks up their first win of the season, while Boardman drops to 0-2.