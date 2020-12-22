Highlights: Mooney girls 4-1 following another solid game from Hough

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney girls basketball team defeated Austintown Fitch for the second time in three days in a 53-42 victory Monday at Austintown Fitch High School.
After a 9-9 tie after the first quarter, the Cardinals used a strong second quarter to make it a 17-10 game at halftime.
Mooney senior Katie Hough continued her strong play this season with a game-high 21 points. Alaina Scavina also had 13 for the Cardinals.
Fitch was led by senior Chelsie Wheeler with 12 points, while Zayda Creque scored 9 and Emma Bartlett 8 for the Falcons.
With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 4-1 on the season.
