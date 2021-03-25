Highlights: Mohawk Girls fall in first appearance in state championship

The Mohawk Girls Basketball Team fell to Philadelphia West Catholic 67-56 Thursday in the PIAA Class 3A State Final

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Mohawk Girls Basketball Team fell to Philadelphia West Catholic 67-56 Thursday evening in the PIAA Class 3A State Final at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

It was the first trip to the state championship game for the Warriors.

Ciani Montgomery led all scorers with 34 points for West Catholic. Destiney McPhaul added 16 for the Lady Burrs, while Daizy Wilson chipped in with 9 points in the win.

Mohawk was led by Paige Julian, who scored a team-high 23 points. Nadia Lupe finished with 16 points, while Hannah McDaniel tallied 14.

Mohawk’s season comes to an end with a record of 19-5.

West Catholic ends the championship campaign at 11-4.