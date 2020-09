SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge Rams rolled into Sebring Friday night and dominated with a 53-14 victory over the Trojans.

Mineral Ridge moves to 1-1 on the year and Sebring falls to 0-2. Watch the complete highlights above.

