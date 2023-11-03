ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – #10 Mineral Ridge upset #2 Rootstown in the Division VI, Region 21 Playoffs Friday night with a 17-9 victory over the Rovers.
The Rams improve to 8-3 on the season.
Mineral Ridge will advance to play #3 Mogadore who defeated Pymatuning Valley.
