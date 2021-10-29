Highlights: Mercer vs. Maplewood

OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer fell in their bid to win a playoff game Friday night, falling to Maplewood 19-7.
The Mustangs took a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter when Jake Badger returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown, but they were unable to put any more points on the board.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights.
Maplewood will move on to take on Cochranton (bye week) in round two.
