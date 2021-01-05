HIGHLIGHTS: McDonald’s Portolese drops 42 on Bristol as Blue Devils continue hot start

Portolese led four Blue Devils in double-figures as they are off to a perfect start to the season

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald outscored Bristol 25-14 in the fourth quarter which proved to be the difference as the Blue Devils topped the Panthers 83-73 Monday night.

Both teams continued a frantic back-and-forth pace throughout the game, exchanging the lead several times.

Jake Portolese led the way for McDonald with a game-high 42, 29 of which came in the second half.

Eli Street and Miles Culp were also in double-figures for the Blue Devils with 12 points each.

For Bristol, Nick Church and Mikey Burbach each had 23 points while Jacob Erjavec added 11.

McDonald improves to 3-0 on the year while Bristol falls to 0-1.

