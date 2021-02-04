Highlights: McDonald’s Costantino hits 1,000 in rout of Springfield

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team rolled past Springfield, 66-37 Thursday on a special night for Blue Devils’ senior Sophia Costantino.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.
Costantino entered the night just 20 points shy of 1,000 for her career at McDonald. She scored 13 points in the first half and reached the milestone moment on a three-pointer in the fourth quarter. Costantino finished with 22 in the game.
“This has been a goal of mine since I was in fifth grade,” said Costantino.” For years it’s been my dream to hit a thousand so hitting it especially in a game where all of my teammates were all playing together. It means a lot to me, it’s honestly a dream come true for any basketball player.”
With the win, McDonald improves to 13-2 on the season. Taylor Tuchek also scored 12 points for the Blue Devils, while Molly Howard had 10.
Costantino joins teammate Molly Howard, who scored her 1,000th career point last month in our Game of the Week.
Springfield was paced by Jacey Mullen with 20 points.