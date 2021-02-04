Highlights: McDonald’s Costantino hits 1,000 in rout of Springfield

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The Poland Bulldogs pulled away from the South Range Raiders in the fourth quarter Thursday night to grab sole possession of first place in the NE8 with a very physical 45-35 victory on their home court.

The Bulldogs improve to 16-1 on the season, 8-0 in the NE8. The Raiders fall to 14-4 on the year, 10-1 in the league.

“It was really big (the win), mentally more than anything. I thought we came out a little bit scared and giving them the benefit of the doubt, but once we settled down and started playing they started to buy in that we can do this, we can play with these girls,” Bulldogs coach Nick Blanch remarked.

“It was very big for us. A lot of people doubted us going into it because South Range is a great team, they are very good,” Bulldogs senior Ella Harrell added. “Coming into this game and making the statement we did is not just good for our program, but for our individual players. It gave us the confidence that we needed to keep pushing into the tournament.”

The Raiders led throughout most of the first half with the Bulldogs tieing the score on five occasions, but never taking the lead. The Raiders held a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and a 16-14 lead at the intermission.

“I told them we are down by two points and we all know in here that we are not playing our basketball right now. We’re missing box-outs, we’re missing assignments, we’re leaving girls wide-open. It just wasn’t Poland basketball,” Blanch revealed his halftime message.

It wasn’t until the 2:02 mark of the third quarter that the Bulldogs would grab their first lead in the contest. From that point, they would never relinquish it. The Raiders held a 24-22 lead when Bulldogs freshman Mary Blant drilled a three-pointer from the right corner to give the Dogs a 25-24 lead. They would increase their advantage to 4-points when senior Jackie Grisdale poped a three from the top of the circle at the buzzer, giving them a 30-26 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs continued to carry that momentum as they went on a 7-2 run to pull out to a 37-28 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Raiders were never able to cut into the Bulldog's lead as the Dogs converted 7 of 15 free throws in the period.

“That’s what Poland does,” Fishel remarked. “They made small adjustments, but it was the same thing the whole game. They just keep doing it and doing it, until eventually it works for them and it gets you frustrated and they get runs like that.”

Izzy Lamparty, in just her second game back from a serious injury, scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Raiders. She would also grab 19 rebounds to dominate the boards. Alexis Giles added 10 points to help the Raiders.

“We saw some things we did well, but we just didn’t finish. We’ll build on that and make some adjustments to what they did to us. We will look at things, get in the gym and get better,” Fishel remarked about his team.

The Bulldogs were led by Jackie Grisdale with 14 points while Mary Brant added 12. Grisdale also grabbed 10 caroms and Morgan Kluchar had 6 to help the Bulldogs on the boards.

The Raiders will play this Saturday when they host Niles in their next game. The Bulldogs will play at Girard on Saturday.