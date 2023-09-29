LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville defeated McDonald 40-6 Friday night in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier play.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

McDonald (4-3) will host Windham next week. Lowellville (6-1) will play host to Jackson-Milton.

