COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana came just one point short of celebrating Bob Spaite’s 200th career victory Friday night, falling 14-13 at home to McDonald.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.
McDonald (1-1) will host Valley Christian in week three. Columbiana (0-2) will host Conneaut.
